Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $220.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

