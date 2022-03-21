Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 6,044 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

