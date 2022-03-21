Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Hits $297.45 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $297.45 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.02 or 0.07038936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,217.56 or 1.00389711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,744,746,507 coins and its circulating supply is 4,165,234,467 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.