CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

