Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,662 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 284,382 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

