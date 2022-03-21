Centric Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000685 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00027562 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.