Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. 7,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 126,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

