CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. 85,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,302. The stock has a market cap of $908.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,970.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

