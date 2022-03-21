CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.57

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.57 and last traded at $101.41, with a volume of 262132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.25.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock worth $111,289,852. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

