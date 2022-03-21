CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $231,145,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.08. 331,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,667,260. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

