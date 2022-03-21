Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $130.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.92.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $139.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

