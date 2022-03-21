Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 5.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

