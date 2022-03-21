China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

