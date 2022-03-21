China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

