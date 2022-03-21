Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,353. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.