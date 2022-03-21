Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Receives $19.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CIAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 554,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,771. Cian has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIAN. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

