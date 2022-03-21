CIBC Cuts Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$2.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

TSE:SMT opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$266.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.42 and a 1 year high of C$4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

