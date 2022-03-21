Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lifted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cigna by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $241.16 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.