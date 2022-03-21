Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Cigna worth $201,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.16. 3,416,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.87. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

