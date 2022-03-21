Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $40,031,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,815,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $18,155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 935,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

