Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. 50,865,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,194,510. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

