Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $211.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.25. Citizens has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.21 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

