Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow Sells 10,000 Shares

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 107,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,277. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $884.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

