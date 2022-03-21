Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

