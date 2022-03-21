Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,494,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,232,000 after buying an additional 135,238 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,461,000 after buying an additional 259,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 668,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $69.81 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

