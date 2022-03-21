Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 625,770 shares of company stock worth $10,784,729 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

