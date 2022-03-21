Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 408.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $13,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $98,287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,263,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,508,371. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

