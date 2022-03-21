Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 11.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $109.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $2,790,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 519,920 shares of company stock worth $54,786,576. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

