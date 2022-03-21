CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

