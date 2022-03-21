Colliers Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sono-Tek in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

SOTK opened at $6.06 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.