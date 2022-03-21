Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

