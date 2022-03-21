Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Boston Partners grew its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in EOG Resources by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after acquiring an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,532,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $115.80 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

