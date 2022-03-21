Columbus Macro LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.