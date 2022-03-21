Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,549,000.
Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $26.72.
