Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.