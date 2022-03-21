Comerica Bank Has $259,000 Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

