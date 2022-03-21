Comerica Bank Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $55.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.