Comerica Bank Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHG opened at $31.59 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

