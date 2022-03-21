Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 11,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $153,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock valued at $554,140. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REX stock opened at $101.74 on Monday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $602.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

