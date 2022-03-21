Comerica Bank Sells 3,761 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

