Comerica Bank Sells 4,920 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $2,392,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,626,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

NYSE APO opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

