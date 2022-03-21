Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercer International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.