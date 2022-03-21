Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Charles G. Kim Sells 11,000 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,858. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,048,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,870,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

