Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Community Healthcare Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $41.32. 322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

