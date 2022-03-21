Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in Amphenol by 29.8% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

