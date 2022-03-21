Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,046 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $8.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,286,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,429. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.34 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

