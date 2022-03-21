Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,287 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. 12,859,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,191,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

