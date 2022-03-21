Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 13,738 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $7.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.86. The company had a trading volume of 967,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.10 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.