Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,577 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,510,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,801,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $345.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

