Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 167,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,181,308 shares.The stock last traded at $9.15 and had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

